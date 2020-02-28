Nigerian-based Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim, has advised financially incapable men to stay away from already established women.

She warned that if such men have no plans of adding value to a woman’s life, the best will be to admire them from afar and seize every plan of approaching.

The sophisticated single mother explained that making an attempt on such women amounted to interruption of greatness and must be gravely frowned upon.

“If you see a woman that has everything going for herself and you’re not ready or going to add value to her life, please my brother just admire her from far. Don’t interrupt her greatness,” she wrote.

Nigerians commenting on her Instagram post have agreed with her assertion and complimented her for the bold statements.