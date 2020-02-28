President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana, Kwabena Yeboah, has hailed former Ghana skipper, Stephen Appiah as the best skipper ever.

Appiah, 39, is regarded as one of best player’s to emerge from the continent of Africa.

The former Juventus ace qualified the country for its maiden World Cup appearance in 2006 in Germany and was phenomenon in the 2010 World Cup appearance in South Africa.

At the launch of Betway’s 12-man initiative at the Alisa Hotel on Wednesday, the celebrated sports broadcaster eulogised the former Fenerbache midfield dynamo and praised him for the unity and discipline he instilled in the team.

According to the veteran broadcaster, Appiah is the best example of leadership he has seen in the Black Stars.

Former Black Stars skipper, Stephen Appiah

“I have been around for a while and watched football for a decade. I have seen a lot of captains of national teams for decades but I always stress that the best captain I have met in my entire journalistic life is Capitano, Stephen Appiah,” he said.

“This is a man whose captainship he ensured he did not lord over the players and they reciprocated and no wonder during his tenure, Ghana football was at the pinnacle,” he added.

Appiah made 65 caps for the Black Stars and scored 14 goals.

His last major tournament was the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Appiah is now serving as the technical coordinator for the Black Stars.