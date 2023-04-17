Judges and audience stunned as man sets himself on fire during British Got Talent audition

A contestant on the 2023 edition of British Got Talent shocked viewers and the judges on Sunday with his act.

Thomas Vu, 35, left judges speechless when he set himself on fire during his set while solving a Rubik’s cube.

The professional stuntman before his performance said that “I want to show the world that the Rubik’s Cube can be very interesting.”

Vu also told the audience before he began that he had to have a fail-safe after a certain point because there was a genuine risk he could burn.

(ITV)

He was then covered in a fire-retardant gel and then went on to solve a Rubik’s cube while he was on fire while judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Bruno Toniolo and Amanda Holden and the audience looked on in shock.

(ITV)

The audience screamed as Vu went up in flames.

Watch the act below: