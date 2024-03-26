Cocoa farmers at Juaboso in the Western North Region are appealing for farm inputs to improve productivity.

Facing various challenges including fluctuating weather patterns and rising costs, the farmers emphasized the critical need for support to sustain their livelihoods and maintain cocoa production.

Speaking to Adom News during the inauguration of the Yamediagoro Cocoa Farmers Association at Kwawkrom, the cocoa farmer highlighted the pressing need for essential inputs such as fertilizers, pesticides, and improved seedlings.

They said access to these resources is essential to enhance crop yields and ensure the sector’s long-term viability.

Despite their crucial role in the country’s economy, cocoa farmers in the Juaboso district lamented the insufficient support received thus far.

They stressed that, additional assistance from the government would not only benefit individual farmers but also contribute to the overall growth and stability of the cocoa industry.

In response to these calls, the Sehwi Juaboso Cocoa District Officer, Samuel Tabiri, acknowledged the challenges faced by cocoa farmers in the district and pledged to explore measures to address their concerns.

He said his office will begin distribution of some farm inputs to the farmers in the district.