John Cena spent his wrestling career wearing custom jerseys and baggy shorts.

But the future WWE Hall of Famer is sporting a different look for his new movie; high heels, a short skirt and tights.

The 45-year-old is currently in Melbourne, Australia shooting his upcoming comedy, “Ricky Stanicky” … and by the looks of it, he’s going all-in on the title role.

Cena has always maintained an incredible physique since becoming a WWE Superstar … and it was on full display while filming, as he showed off his swole legs and balance.

The flick is about three friends who create a fictional character named Ricky Stanicky … which they use as an alibi to get out of bad situations, according to IMDB.

Cena is part of a star-studded cast that features big names like Zac Efron, Jermaine Fowler and William H. Macy.

Earlier this month, Cena tweeted how excited he was for the film, saying, “Ricky Stanicky is a best friend to all — can’t wait for you to meet him!”

Beyond excited to help bring these characters to life (both on and off screen) with an incredible cast, our director and producers and partners at @AmazonStudios @primevideo. #RickyStanicky is a best friend to all — can’t wait for you to meet him! https://t.co/DtLAsiwWQa — John Cena (@JohnCena) February 1, 2023

Cena’s transition from the WWE to Hollywood has been seamless … and it appears John is looking to add to his legacy as an actor by proving he can do it all on the big screen — in whatever outfit you give him!!