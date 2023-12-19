Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah has consistently served as a source of inspiration for fashion enthusiasts with her chic ensembles, designer handbags, and stylish footwear throughout the year.

Many fashion influencers regularly follow her social media page, especially in December, eagerly anticipating her birthday photos since she seldom graces red-carpet events.

For her birthday celebration this year, the fashion icon chose a simple yet elegant black gown, showcasing her timeless style.

Additionally, she sported a sophisticated, sporty ensemble for a birthday donation event.

Jackie Appiah donned a fashionable designer t-shirt paired with black cargo pants, complemented by a stylish Chanel bag and adorned with high-end sneakers.

The mother of one exuded magnificence with her center-parted, long curly hairstyle and flawlessly applied makeup during the photoshoot.

2023 BECE: WAEC to invite candidates suspected of cheating

Wife of cocoa merchant demands access to property from husband after…