Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has asserted that he has largely fulfilled his commitments to the nation, underscoring the importance of granting him the opportunity to lead the country in the upcoming 2024 elections.

Dr.Bawumia highlighted nearly thirty initiatives that he pledged and subsequently realized during his tenure as Vice President over the past seven years.

Addressing a gathering of traders’ associations and artisans in Sunyani in the Bono Ahafo Region on Wednesday, March 27, Dr Bawumia cautioned against voting for the NDC.

“I have never been a president, I’m just the vice president, but I have really worked. My opponent has been a president before, but I have really delivered on my promises.”

“When I said we will roll out Ghana Card, we delivered. When I said children will be issued with Ghana cards at birth, it has come to pass. When I promised a digital address system it was fulfilled…..”

“When I said we will introduce a paperless port, it came to pass, when I said Zipline will deliver medicines with drones in Ghana, it was fulfilled . . . I promised to remove ghost names from the government payroll, and we executed it…,” Dr Bawumia said.

ALSO READ:

‘Dumsor’ to hit parts of Accra and Tema today

Ghanaian fiber optics inventor Dr Thomas Mensah passes on