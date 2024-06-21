Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Ibrahim Danlad believes his departure from the club was timely.

The 21-year-old is among the 18 players released after a disappointing season for the Porcupine Warriors, who finished 6th in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League with 49 points.

Danlad, who captained the team before his exit, acknowledged that leaving after eight years was difficult but necessary for his growth and pursuit of new challenges.

“It has not been an easy decision because I’ve been at Kotoko since my childhood. But as a player, you need to try new challenges. I think this was the right time to leave” he told 3Sports.

Danlad joined Asante Kotoko in 2016 as a teenager and secured multiple trophies with the club under various coaches.

Initially, he struggled to make the first team, spending loan spells at Berekum Chelsea and King Faisal.

Eventually, he became the primary goalkeeper for Kotoko, the record holders of the Ghana Premier League.

His impressive performances earned him call-ups to all of Ghana’s national teams, including the U17, U20, U23, Black Galaxies, and Black Stars.

However, in the past two seasons, Danlad lost his position to Frederick Asare.