They are probably the amiable carnivores now in Ghana. The crocodiles of Paga SHS were rendered toothless after their landslide defeat to Navrongo SHS in the Upper East regional qualifiers of the NSMQ.

The school failed to gnaw its prey to book its first national slot at the 2024 National Science and Maths Quiz.

Paga SHS

Conversely, to how revelers who visit the crocodile pond and sit on the crocodiles with a friendly touch, Navrongo SHS who describe themselves as the “Light of the North” gallantly blinded and maimed the carnivores.

They escaped being served as a hot afternoon meal.

NAVASCO begun the contest with enthusiasm answering their main questions correctly while they whisked away the bonus points of their contenders.

The school extended their lead in every round of the contest as their contenders were no match for them.

Navrongo SHS won the first contest in the Upper East regional qualifiers with a landslide margin of 50-points as Paga SHS completed the contest with 3 points.

Having traveled over several kilometers from the Kassena -Nankana West of the region, Chiana SHS followed their counterparts from Paga, ending the contest with 2 points.

But as a polyphyodonty (an animal whose teeth are continually replaced), the crocodiles of Paga SHS are positive of a better result as they go back home to sharpen their teeth and relish their prey next year.

Meanwhile, the pride of the East, Bolgatanga SHS failed to shine brightly after qualifying with 18 points – a performance they describe as abysmal.

Chiana SHS

They beat Bawku SHS and Fumbisi SHS to make their national appearance.

Their sister school, Bolgatanga Girls SHS will also join the bus leaving the regional capital to the national championship.

The school has since their participation in the national tournament in 2019 have not progressed from the regional qualifiers.

Like the Phoenix, the BOGISS is rising from the ashes to soar higher in this year’s competition.

ALSO READ: