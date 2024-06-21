The Municipal Chief Executive of Ho Central, Bosson R.K. Divine, has threatened to punish absentee teachers in the municipality through the Municipal Director of Education.

Speaking in an interview with Adom News, to discuss pivotal strategies for enhancing educational learning outcomes in the Ho Municipality, the MCE said, “This gathering underscores our collective commitment to fostering collaboration and driving positive change in the education sector, a commitment that is fundamental to the growth and prosperity of our communities.”

The MCE, continued that, “Education stands as the cornerstone of development, empowering individuals and transforming societies. It is through education that youth are equipped with the knowledge, skills, and values necessary to thrive in an increasingly complex world.”

He added that, as stakeholders, they bear a shared responsibility to ensure that every child in the municipality receives quality education that prepares them for a bright future.

Mr. Divine who is also the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate said the agenda for the meeting focused on identifying effective strategies to improve educational outcomes in the municipality.

These elements, according to him, are essential pillars in their quest to cultivate a generation of knowledgeable, innovative, and responsible citizens.

Mr. Bosson R.K. Divine also called on all the chiefs, queens, and elders in the municipality to collaborate at the heart of their efforts.

“We all would agree that had it not been for the cane, some of us would not have turned out good and been here addressing you today,” the MCE said.

On her part, the Municipal Director of Education for Ho Central, Dr. Esther Adzo Yeboah Adzimah, also said the performance over recent years has been on the decline from 69% in 2019, 68% in 2020, 61% in 2021, 59% in 2022, and 54% in 2023.

She said several underlying factors account for these poor performances, and stakeholders must initiate immediate action to reverse such negative trends.

