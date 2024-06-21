The Awutu Ofaakor Circuit Court has remanded a 27-year-old Nigerian, Winner Terry into Police custody for stabbing a co-tenant, Seth Andrew in the neck at Buduburam.

This happened during an argument over how much money songwriters earn from composing songs for musicians.

The court presided over by His Lordship Isaac Oheneba Kufuor has ordered the suspect to reappear on July 1st 2024.

The prosecutor giving the facts of the case said on 20th June 2024, the victim went to the suspect’s room for a normal conversation which resulted in an argument.

One of their friends asked them to stop the exchanges due to the tension that was building up and in the heat of the moment, Winner broke a beer bottle and stabbed Seth.

Narrating his ordeal to Adom News, Seth said he suspects Winner wanted to kill him.

He sustained injuries in the neck, shoulder, and leg.

ALSO READ: