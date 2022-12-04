Daniel Dennis, a Nigerian man who beheaded his girlfriend at Spintex, has revealed he did it in self-defence.

He disclosed this when he appeared before the Teshie Magistrate Court on Thursday.

According to reports, Mr Dennis committed this heinous act in an attempt to go for money rituals.

But it was revealed in court the victim only identified as Vivian got into a fight with the accused person after he prevented her from smoking weed in his room at Spintex.

Mr Dennis, who is said to have wrapped the lifeless body of the deceased in a mattress, was picked up by the Police on Wednesday after a tip-off from his landlord.

He has since been remanded into prison custody with the case adjourned to March 30, 2023.