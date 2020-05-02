A Nigerian man, yet to be identified, has been exposed for how he tortured his two children over their mother’s sins in Okigwe, Imo State.

It is not clear what offences the mother had committed but the man has broken the wrist bones of the children with hammer.

The suspect is said to have kept his children in chains, broke their fingers with a hammer and poured salt and pepper on the bleeding wounds.

The National Human Rights Commission has effected his arrest with investigations ongoing.

