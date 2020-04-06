Nigerian documentary photographer who tested positive for Coronavirus, discharged after recovering from disease
Nigerian documentary photographer who tested positive for Coronavirus, discharged after recovering from disease

The Nigerian man, who attended the 7th AMVCA while positive to coronavirus, has finally been discharged after recovering.

Seun, a photographer who returned from the United Kingdom, had attended the movie awards event and mingled with celebrities without knowing he carried the deadly virus in him.

Falling ill, he was quickly taken for testing which came out positive to the shock of celebrities who attended the awards event.

MORE:

Expressing gratitude for a speedy recovery, he wrote:

The elephant has left the building. #covid19defeated. Firstly all glory belongs to God. I want to thank everybody that has shown support, stood in the gap in prayer, offered messages of encouragement.

I miss my #LagosCovidGang2020 (ward mates) already. I can’t wait till they are all out. Thank you @lagosstategovt Special thanks to Prof Akin Abayomi the Commisioner of Health, what a great man.

Watch Seun when he arrived home below:

View this post on Instagram

The elephant has left the building. #covid19defeated Firstly all glory belongs to God. I want to thank everybody that has shown support, stood in the gap in prayer, offered messages of encouragement. I miss my #LagosCovidGang2020 (ward mates) already. I can’t wait till they are all out. Thank you @lagosstategovt Special thanks to Prof Akin Abayomi the Commisioner of Health, what a great man. Thank you to everyone at IDH Yaba my favourite health care professionals. Most importantly it is time for us to beat this together. Everyone stay home and stay safe. Let’s practice social distancing and good personal hygiene. God bless you all. #COVID19 #COVID19Lagos #COVID19Nigeria #IDHYabaLagos #stayhome #staysafestayhome #isolation #coronavirussurvivers #socialdistancing #Lagos #Nigeria

A post shared by Seun O (@specialnigerian) on

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR