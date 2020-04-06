The Nigerian man, who attended the 7th AMVCA while positive to coronavirus, has finally been discharged after recovering.

Seun, a photographer who returned from the United Kingdom, had attended the movie awards event and mingled with celebrities without knowing he carried the deadly virus in him.

Falling ill, he was quickly taken for testing which came out positive to the shock of celebrities who attended the awards event.

MORE:

Expressing gratitude for a speedy recovery, he wrote:

The elephant has left the building. #covid19defeated. Firstly all glory belongs to God. I want to thank everybody that has shown support, stood in the gap in prayer, offered messages of encouragement.

I miss my #LagosCovidGang2020 (ward mates) already. I can’t wait till they are all out. Thank you @lagosstategovt Special thanks to Prof Akin Abayomi the Commisioner of Health, what a great man.

Watch Seun when he arrived home below: