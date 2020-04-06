Ghana legend, Charles Taylor, has slammed modern-day players and described them as not serious compared to his playing days.

During his playing time with Hearts of Oak, Taylor won a treble of CAF Champions League, the Ghana Premier League and the FA Cup and the team was dubbed the 64-battalion, due to the fearsome nature.

Arguably, he was seen as one of the best players to have emerged from the country.

READ ALSO

According to him, the domestic football is on the decline because players these days are not serious compared to his time as a footballer.

“Players of today are not serious as compared to our time. This is the reason why interest in the game is on the decline,” Charles Taylor told GTV Sports+.

Taylor lost his brilliant form when he controversially joined Asante Kotoko.

He has played for the two most glamorous clubs in the country.