Ex-Ghana international, Bernard Bortey, has voiced his frustrations over Asamoah Gyan and Andre Ayew’s inability to win the CAF Footballer of the Year award.

Despite their enormous contribution to the national team and the various clubs, the pair have failed to win Africa’s prestigious football award.

Gyan and Ayew have only made the top three for the Africa best ‘Footballer of the Year.’

The former Sunderland forward, however, earned a nomination after a remarkable World Cup performance making the final three for the award in 2010 but lost to Cameroonian Football icon Samuel Eto’o.

Compatriot Andre Ayew also came close after finishing third in 2011 and 2015 where he also lost out to Yaya Touré and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang respectively.

READ ALSO

But Don Bortey, who flourished with Hearts of Oak, can’t seem to understand why Gyan and Ayew missed out on the award.

“Only Abedi Pele [Ayew] has been Caf African best player in Ghana,” he told Goal.com

“I’ve been worried about why Asamoah [Gyan], Kwadwo Asamoah, [Andre] Dede Ayew, [Christian] Atsu, as skillful as they are, have not been able to win it,” he added.

Ibrahim Sunday, Abedi Pele, Michael Essien and Samuel Osei Kuffour were the only Ghanaians to have made it to the top three for the decorated award.



However, Abedi Pele and Ibrahim Sunday remain the only Ghanaians to have won the Africa ‘Footballer of the Year’ diadem.