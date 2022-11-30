A young Nigerian man has been picked up by the Ghana Police Service for allegedly beheading his girlfriend at Spintex.

According to reports, the man committed this heinous act in an attempt to go for money rituals.

But he was caught by his landlord who reported him to the police for his arrest.

The police reportedly picked him up after the tip-off.

In a video that has surfaced on social media, the Nigerian man is seen in handcuffs with his face covered whilst the body of the 19-year-old lady is wrapped and deposited in a police car.

READ ALSO:

Other details of the incident are sketchy but the police have launched investigations on the matter.