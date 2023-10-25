The Israeli Ambassador to Ghana, Shlomit Sufa, has visited Cedar Mountain Chapel at East Legon in Accra to worship and seek prayer for her nation over the recent Hamas conflict.

She also gave an in-depth explanation about the conflict to the leader who doubles as the General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana, Rev. Stephen Wengam.

The Ambassador appealed for prayer and diverse support for her nation and condemned, in no uncertain terms the attack on Israel by Hamas.

She also called for the unconditional release of the individuals held hostage.

Rev Wengam on his part, extended the sympathies of the church to the nation of Israel.

He also quoted Psalm 122:6–8 and explained that the Bible admonishes Christians to support and pray for the nation of Israel unconditionally.

Rev Wengam equally condemned the recent attack on ordinary and innocent civilians and the abduction of some to an unknown destination.

He also led the congregation to pray fervently for Israel and the Middle East in general and for the release of those held hostage.

Concluding his remarks, the General Superintendent asked the nation of Israel to be measured in their response to Hamas attacks that led to the deaths of about 1,400 people, with 200 others kidnapped.

Rev. Wengam said, “We know that you have been provoked to an unimaginable proportion… The Bible says we don’t meet anger with anger. We will pray for restraint on behalf of Israel and divine guidance on how to deal with the issue at hand, and we will also trust that the good Lord will intervene for these men, women, and children who have been held hostage.”

He assured that the “Lord will have mercy and send his angels, and in the coming weeks, there will be miraculous intervention.”

Furthermore, Shlomit Sufa called on all friends of Israel to stand with them in their tough times.

She recalled that “two weeks ago, which was October 7th, evil struck southern Israel beyond imagination”. Ambassador Shlomit assured friends of Israel that Israel would win the battle against Hamas.

Present were the Burkinabe Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. David Kabre, who is a member of Cedar Mountain Chapel, and Rev. Mark Morrow of the USA on a missionary visit to Ghana.