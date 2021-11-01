Aide to Member of Parliament for Madina constituency, David Nukporkporvi, has contradicted the assertion by the Ghana Police Service over the interdiction of the Member of Parliament’s, Inspector Daniel Agbavor.

Mr Nukporkporvi has claimed in an interview with Adom FM morning, Dwaso Nsem that it was rather the MP who drove into the crowd while escaping from police arrest and not the bodyguard.

The police in a statement have clarified their decision to relieve Inspector Agbavor of his duties, following a public backlash.

The statement suggested the officer allegedly drove recklessly into a crowd, directly endangering the lives of two Senior Officers and other civilians.

He has since been asked to bring his uniforms and the service further noted that the Parliamentary Protection Unit has been tasked to assign a new guard to the MP.

But Mr Nukporkporvi has expressed shock at the accounts by the police.

He said the interdiction of Inspector Agbavor is an attempt to intimidate Mr Sosu to hand himself over to the police.

“I have heard about the interdiction and I was so shocked because he didn’t drive; Honourable did. When the confrontation started, the police officer hit and pushed the car so he [Sosu] had to drive away,” David Nukporkporvi said.

Play the audio below for more of David Nukporkporvi‘s account: