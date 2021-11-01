Nana Kobina Nketsia V, Omanhene of Essikado has accepted the Honour of RoCHA celebration.

This, he stated while showing his excitement about the introduction of the Novel RoCHA Ghana social change initiative when the chairman of B-HeCK Africa, Kaphui Tamakloe Jnr., and the organising team visited him to officially invite him as custom demands.

After the presentation of drinks to traditionally enact the invitation by Mr Kaphui Tamakloe to Nana Kobina Nketsia and his elders, Nana stated that he has over the years shied away from events that sought to award people but with his knowledge of the leadership of the initiative and its demographics this was an event he would not miss for anything, especially when he believes such an initiative is critical in helping uphold and preserve our heritage and culture as people which will go a long way to help curb social cankers like the LGBTQ brouhaha and also restore essence to the traditional leadership to foster unity, harmonious coexistence, proper cultural ideologies and progress across the nation.

Nana Nketsia expressed his profound gratitude to the organizing team for the initiative and refers to this as a wake-up call for emancipation from mental slavery and is very timely in this challenging moments our world to restore us to the rulership system of our forefathers that set the foundation for the nobility, dignity and prestige that is accustomed with our roots which we have neglected.

The RoCHA Celebration is a change initiative to equip traditional rulers of excellence to do more exploits for their communities and enhance local governance for a better Ghana.

The Coordinating Director for the event, Miss Akofa Edjeani also assured Nana Nketsia that the celebration would be one of class, glam and prestige, befitting royalty.