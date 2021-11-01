Accra Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu has claimed that his club has become a target for all Premier League clubs in the 2021/22 campaign.

The reigning Premier League champions kicked off their season with a 0-0 game against Legon Cities at home on Sunday.

Hearts of Oak created numerous goal-scoring opportunities but goalkeeper, Eric Ofori Antwi denied the Phobians of a win.

Legon Cities equally created chances, especially, in the dying minutes which could have plunged the Phobians into an opening day defeat.

However, Boadu, who is the head coach of the side rues the missed opportunities but said every club’s target will be the defending league champions.

“It’s a very good game as you can see, Legon Cities were well prepared and everybody’s target is Hearts of Oak,” he said after the game.

“But, we never give up, we know definitely that we will progress match after match.

“This is the time that we have to sit down to analyze the situation, where the problem is so that we can solve the problem,” he added.

Boadu also admitted that his attackers struggled to score goals, promising that the technical team will work on correcting the anomaly in subsequent games.

“It was the attacking side because we created a lot of chances, at least we should have scored one goal but we squandered all the chances. We still have more time to work on them.”

Hearts of Oak will now prepare to face West African Football Academy [WAFA] at the Sogakope Sports Complex on Friday in their Matchday 2 games.

