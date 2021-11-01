Nana Kobina Nketsia V, Naa Deidei Omaadro III, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, Togbe Afede XIV, HRM Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Ya Na Abukari II and Nana Otuo Siriboe II have been selected to be celebrated for excellence in traditional rulership and significant governmental partnerships for local governance enhancement vis-a-vis their contribution to the wellbeing of their communities and the nation as a whole.

At last Sunday’s Akwasidae in the palace of Nana Otuo Siriboe II in Juaben, the chairman of B-HeCK Africa, Mr Kaphui Tamakloe Jnr., and the RoCHA Ghana Change initiative organizing team; Miss Sheila Akomeah and Madam Akofa Edjeani visited Nana Otuo Siriboe II to officially invite him to the celebration as custom demands.

After the presentation of schnapps to traditionally enact the invitation by Mr Kaphui Tamakloe, Nana Otuo Siriboe II stated that he was indeed honoured that an external body had recognized his good work and thought to celebrate him along with six other compatriots. He said this is an occasion he would do everything to honour for the purpose it seeks to serve, especially as it coincides with his 50th anniversary as a monarch.

He iterated that it is a great initiative that is long overdue that he believes that such an initiative will inspire other traditional rulers to step up to the best of their civic responsibilities for the greater good. He finally urged the organizers to do well to attend his anniversary on the 4th of December to reenact the presentation at a Durbar which would include His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and His Excellency the President so as to enable him to relive the moment and share the experience with his people.

Nana Otuo Siriboe II said that the honour was for all of Juaben and not for him alone.

This is the second of the seven official invitation tour of the team which is expected to end with all seve by close of this week.

The RoCHA Ghana change initiative will also celebrate the contribution of some special rulers like Yoo Naa Yakubu Andani, Mion Lana Abdulai Mahamudu and others.

RoCHA Ghana…empowering our traditional rulers for socio-economic enhancement for nation-building.