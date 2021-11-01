The People’s National Convention (PNC) has commenced an operation dubbed No Zero Vote at any polling station during elections in Ghana.

The operation, according to the party, will be reviewed by February 2022 with the next stage of the reorganisation of the party.

On the back of this, the PNC says it shall resource all constituencies to be able to mobilise and ensure it has representatives at every polling station.

These were contained in a Communiqué issued after a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held on October 31, 2021.

Present at the meeting were nine regional chairmen, regional secretaries, and other national officers as required by law.

The meeting was to institute the party’s reorganisation strategy to make it a better alternative for Ghanaians in future elections.

The meeting also saw the appointment of some persons to act in vacant executive positions.

The appointees include; Fakrudeen Yakubu, Deputy General Secretary; Jacob Amoako Deputy General secretary; Abdul KadriIssah Treasurer; Francis Daasu Deputy Organiser and Frank Nana Oppong Fokuo Deputy Organiser.

Others are; Muniru S. Mohammed Youth Organiser; Angela Gumah Deputy Youth Organiser; Wahabu Jibril Deputy Youth Organiser; Patience Johnson Deputy Women Organiser and Sandra Tamboro Deputy Women Organiser.

The rest are; Samuel Ayesu Communication Secretary and Comrade Sulemana Seidu Economic and Policy Analyst.

