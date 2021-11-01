Minority Chief Whip and MP for Asawase, has hinted that the police bodyguard of the Madina MP, Francis-Xavier Sosu has been interdicted.

“Around 4:30 pm, we heard the bodyguard of the [Madina] MP has been interdicted and they have taken him to his house to take all his police accoutrements,” Alhaji Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka said on JoyNews’ ‘The Probe‘ on Sunday.

Though the reason for the interdiction has not been made public, Alhaji Muntaka suspects it is related to the recent tussle between the MP and the police service.

Mr. Francis-Xavier Sosu is being sought by the Police after he joined his Constituents to protest against bad roads in the Constituency. A protest which turned chaotic with car tyres being set ablaze amid road blocks.

During the protest, there was an attempt to arrest the MP. Mr. Sosu subsequently filed a case of contempt of Parliament against the said police officials.

Speaker Alban Bagbin has summoned them to answer questions before the Privileges Committee. The Speaker further tasked the Committee to swiftly investigate the matter and submit its report to the plenary for a determination as to whether the police action meets the ingredients of Contempt of Parliament as spelt out in Order 31 of the Standing Orders of the House.

This notwithstanding, in the early hours of Sunday, October 31, 2021, there were rumours of another attempt to arrest the MP who was embarking on a visitation of some churches in his constituency. He was allegedly ambushed and surrounded by policemen waiting to arrest him.

The Chief Whip who confirmed the rumour, condemned the act, describing it as bullying.

“That is bullying, you’re being a bully,” he emphasised. He, thus, urged Ghanaians to be careful in showering praises on the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

According to the Asawase MP, even though the newly appointed IGP appears to be delivering on his mandate, there’s the need for Ghanaians to be circumspect in praising him.

In his view, there’s a possibility of the widespread public commendations inadvertently resulting in the IGP becoming a monster.

“I mean Dampare, oh good guy … let’s be careful we don’t create a monster out of him. Let’s be careful because you see, he has to make sure that he’s also working within the confines of the law’, the MP said.