The matchday one of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League has ended at the various stadia with some good results.

The season kicked off on Friday at the Accra Sports Stadium. Debutant Accra Lions hosted Elmina Sharks, a game that ended 1-1.

On Saturday, Prosper Narteh Ogum steered Asante Kotoko to record an impressive results against Dreams FC.

Kotoko left it late against Dreams FC, scoring three goals in the last six minutes of the game to seal a comeback win after going a goal down in the 64th minute.

Debutant Fatawu Issahaku scored for the Believers, while Isaac Oppong came from the bench to score and provide two assists to inspire Kotoko to victory.

On Sunday, reigning champions, Accra Hearts of Oak kicked off their title defense with a stalemate against Legon Cities.

The Rainbow lads were held by the Royals at the Accra Sports Stadium, with goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi clinching the Man of the Match award.

Gold Stars, making their maiden appearance in the competition defeated Berekum Chelsea 1-0 to record a historic victory. Kingsford Boafo scored the only goal of the game.

It was a good week for debutants on Sunday as well, with Emmanuel Gyamfi scoring his first goal for Aduana Stars in their exciting game against Karela United at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park.

The former Kotoko winger’s opener was cancelled out by Hafiz Dogo to ensure a stalemate at Anyinase.

Zubeiru Ibrahim proved to be the difference-maker at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium as King Faisal saw off competition from WAFA to win with a 1-0 scoreline.

Bechem United were the heavy winners in Sunday’s 3pm matches, scoring four unanswered goals against Medeama at the Nana Gyeabour Park in Bechem.

Former Kotoko winger, Augustine Okrah scored and assisted in the clash while Francis Twene and Emmanuel Aveyor were also on the scoresheet. Aveyor scored twice in the game.

Eric Esso also scored in the game involving Techiman Eleven Wonders and AshantiGold, as the Obuasi-based picked their first three points of the 2021/22 campaign.

At the Aliu Mahama Stadium, returnees, Real Tamale United held Great Olympics to a 1:1 drawn game to end week 1.

Full results of week 1: