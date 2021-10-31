Photos of Emmanuella, one of the children of Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah of the Glorious Word Power Chapel, have popped up online.

Emmanuella, who is the first daughter of controversial prophet, turned a year older and friends and associates took to their social media pages to share photos and lovely messages.

Collage of Rev. Owusu Bempah and his daughter, Emmanuella Photo source: @maame_ng3g3_broskoto, @gloriouswordpower

One of the people who wished Owusu Bempah’s daughter well was social media commentator, Maame Ngege Broskoto.

Another Instagram user, Official Bempah, also shared photos of Ella in celebration of her birthday.