About 500 people have arrived at Fufulso, a suburb of Central Gonja District in the Savannah Region.

Residents of the community have expressed fear for the safety of their lives and property with the presence of these migrants as the number of immigrants seems to increase by the day.

According to them, the nationality of these people is not known since most of them speak only the Moshie language.

JoyNews’ checks in the community indicated that the visitors who arrived were either citizens of Cote d’Ivoire or Burkina Faso.

Also, sources in the community revealed that foreigners usually arrived at night and have since been living in the community as residents.

A resident of the community who spoke on grounds of anonymity said he was surprised little is known about the nationality of the invaders who are moving freely and looking for accommodation.

Another resident complained about the lack of proper security in the community.

“No chief, leader, even the police in the community or whoever has raised any concerns apart from us. Maybe, they want to wait as usual, for them to start attacking or killing us before they [authorities] start to act. It’s shameful and worrying”, he bemoaned.

Attempts by JoyNews to reach out to the assemblyman for the area proved futile.

JoyNews will, however, update readers on this subject as it develops.

