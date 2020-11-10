Independent Presidential Candidate Alfred Asiedu Walker has promised to institute a biweekly salary policy when elected into office.

Under this policy, Mr Asiedu Walker says workers will be paid fortnightly, instead of the usual monthly payment schedule currently in practice.

“Payday must be two weeks. I see no reason why someone who is being paid GH₵500 or GH₵1,000 a month shouldn’t get half of it every two weeks, so they are relieved of their problems,” he said.

Mr Walker who is among the 12 candidates contesting for the Presidential seat in the upcoming elections, made the comments during an address to the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II and his entourage.

He stated that under the monthly salary policy, a lot of workers have had to rely on loans to cater to their needs when their salaries can be split into two and disbursed twice in a month.

As a result, “they can’t even pay their rent. There are those who have borrowed money to cater for their children in hospitals, and they can’t even pay the arrears”, he said.

Mr. Walker added that his government will commit to creating more jobs for the youth to end unemployment