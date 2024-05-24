The highly anticipated inaugural RegTech Horizon Awards Ceremony (www.RegTechAfrica.com) and the formal launch of the HORIZON-100 publication will take place on Friday, May 24, 2024, at the prestigious Lagos Oriental Hotel. This landmark event celebrates the groundbreaking achievements in regulatory technology (RegTech) across the African continent, spotlighting the top companies that are driving innovation, compliance, and efficiency in financial and regulatory sectors.

The HORIZON-100 publication, an authoritative guide and hall of fame for RegTech in Africa, features an exclusive list of companies that have demonstrated excellence in leveraging technology to streamline regulatory processes, enhance transparency, and combat financial crimes. This publication is a must-read for top decision-makers and stakeholders in the industry.

This dedicated resource is aimed at illustrating the factual value that regtech solutions can deliver to businesses and designed to help financial institutions, regulators and governments in need of solutions to local pain-points, to easily identify Africa focused regtech companies with proven solutions transforming the financial services landscape.

The repository further seeks to provide an invaluable source of information for investors, a buyer’s guide for financial institutions and the definite reference for regulators interested in collaborating with credible regtech companies.

The RegTech Horizon Awards Ceremony will honor representatives from the distinguished organizations that have been inducted into the RegTech HORIZON, an elite hall of fame that top regulators and decision-makers across Africa must know. The awards highlight the exceptional contributions these companies have made to advance regulatory technology, enhancing compliance, transparency, and efficiency within the financial and regulatory sectors.

The event will commence with a red-carpet reception, followed by the formal launch of the HORIZON-100 publication. The event promises to be a confluence of thought leaders, innovators, policymakers, and industry giants. Attendees will have the opportunity to network, share insights, and celebrate the significant contributions of these trailblazing companies.

After an extensive and highly competitive shortlisting process, the following companies have emerged as the first batch of the HORIZON-100 list:

Global Voice Group, SUNOIDA SOLUTIONS, AML Analytics Ltd, Regcompass Consults, Fineksus, Codera Analytics, Sumsub, Accura Scan, Financial Transparency Solutions GmbH, AP Solutions IO, AI and Partners B.V., Hotfoot Technology Solution,

AML Partners, DNV, Synaptique MAGHREB SAS, Oomero Ltd, Vanrise, Compliant Risk Technology LLC, Fynhaus, ComplyAdvantage, Fenergo, Elucidate, Youverify, GHSC, DocFox, Loop AI Group, Fintellix, Africa RegOS

These companies represent the pinnacle of innovation, having developed cutting-edge solutions that address the complex regulatory challenges faced by financial institutions and regulatory bodies in Africa and beyond.

“We are thrilled to launch the HORIZON-100 publication and honor these outstanding companies at the inaugural RegTech Horizon Awards. Their contributions are transforming the regulatory landscape, fostering a more transparent, efficient, and secure financial ecosystem,” said Graham Olusanmi Lawal Chairperson of the RegTech Horizon Awards Committee.

