Former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo has said she loves the feedback she received from right-thinking members of society following her decision to join the picketing by her fellow pensioners.

Madam Sophia Akuffo has, therefore, said she will continue on the same path for the rest of her retirement.

Madam Sophia Akuffo last week joined a group of pensioners to picket the Finance Ministry, describing the government’s DDEP decision as “inhumane, sheer wickedness, and outright disrespectful.”

Since the success of their protest, the former Chief Justice has assured the country that she will no longer sit quietly and allow the wrong things to happen without being heard or contributing to correcting them.

Madam Sophia Akuffo also revealed she is not a stranger to protesting to push through demands, revealing she joined protests as a young student at the university.

“Nobody can trample on my right to conscience and to speak out. Nobody… As a student, I joined protests, but I didn’t imagine I would join another protest as a pensioner many years later,” she said on UpFront on JoyNews.

She added that she will be using her retirement for more public good and social crusades.

“My time in retirement will be used for more social crusades… I think I like the feedback I received.”

Asked if she has seen insults about her on social media, she said she doesn’t “see what I don’t want to see.”

Sophia Akuffo added that she has been encouraged by the calls she received and that none of them were insulting.