Ghanaian couple Elaine and Kwame made their wedding memorable by choosing stunning sartorial outfits and entertaining the wedding guests with their incredible dance moves.

The madly in love couple looked ethereal in their kente wrap for the traditional wedding. Ghanaian bride Elaine wore a white lace wrap styled with stunning kente cloth.

She looked like a queen while rocking the gold jewellery pieces on different parts of her body.

The groom, Kwame, wore a beautiful crown to match his regal look while showing off his dance moves in the video.

The bride and her stunning bridesmaids donned spectacular robes for a photoshoot before the white wedding.

Elaine wore a white sleeveless gown with billowing lace sleeves, and her team slayed in matching belted robes.