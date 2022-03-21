Artiste manager and renowned pundit, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bulldog, says he will find time in his old age to talk about his experience in Ghana’s entertainment industry.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM on the relationship between musicians and their managers, Bulldog said he wouldn’t want to talk about such experiences for now.

He explained that most of the musicians he would like to talk about are still in business hence at his old age, he will have a lot to say about the attitude of some musicians that got them dethroned and out of business.

I have told God, I want to die at 70. If God gives me more years, I’ll tell my story at 80. At that time it will make sense. Now if you say it you will be labelled bitter and as spoiling the business of some artistes, he told Andy Dosty.

Meanwhile, Bulldog has been vocal about some artistes who he has tagged as being ungrateful to him after he helped to sharpen their careers.

According to him, his relationship with dancehall musician, Iwan, worsened when the musician he had signed decided to stop working with him because they didn’t sign a contract.

