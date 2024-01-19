General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Fiavi Kwettey, has refuted allegations of making tribalistic comments at a recent NDC retreat in the Volta Region.

According to him, the import of his message has been intentionally misconstrued by the ruling party to stoke tribalistic sentiments ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Clarifying the statement he had made at the said retreat, he said, “During a retreat in January 2023, I emphasised to the people of the Volta region the significance of the NDC, urging them to perceive it not merely as a political party but as a unifying force, akin to a religion.

“To illustrate this, I referenced the substantial support the NPP receives from the Ashanti region drawing parallels with similar political loyalty observed in the United States for either the Democratic or Republican Party.”

He accused the New Patriotic Party of propagating their “false” narrative of the said video to “exploit political circumstances.”

“These accusations not only lack merit but are a deliberate attempt to tarnish my reputation and manipulate public perception,” he said.

He stated that the NPP’s adoption of divisive strategies using religion and tribal politics reflects a sense of desperation.

“Their reliance on deception and distortion suggests a belief that these tactics are the only means to cling to power. The influence of Dr. Bawumia’s globally recognized penchant for lying and deception must be making the NPP even worse,” he said.

Fifi Fiavi Kwettey urged Ghanaians to ignore the “divisive tactics” of the NPP and forge ahead united.

“Despite these base and vile efforts, Ghanaians will stand united, regardless of tribe and religion. Divisive tactics will continue to fail. My commitment remains steadfast toward a united and prosperous Ghana.

“I urge well-meaning Ghanaians to discern the desperation of the NPP and treat such publications with the disdain they deserve,” he said.

