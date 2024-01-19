The Executive Secretary of the National Labour Commission (NLC), Ofosu Asamoah, has expressed his disappointment over the indefinite strike action by the Senior Staff Association of Public Universities in Ghana (SSA-UoG) and the Federation of Universities Senior Staff (FUSSAG).

According to him, his outfit is committed to resolving the issue promptly.

“It’s unfortunate that the Senior Staff Association of Public Universities and the Federation of Universities Senior Staff have resorted to an indefinite strike. We are not sleeping on the job; we are actively working to address their concerns and find an amicable resolution. When we received their letter, we promptly acknowledged it and assured them that steps are being taken to resolve the matter.” he said in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Friday.

Mr. Asamoah said they were willing to meet the University staff to discuss the issues at hand, but they provided their own timeline.

“Because we know how crucial this matter is to all of us, we asked them to meet us but they have decided to meet us next week. Rest assured, we are actively working on it, and something is being done about it. I urge them to reconsider their decision to strike as we are diligently addressing the challenges they have raised” he noted.

The Senior Staff Association of Universities in Ghana and the Federation of Universities Senior Staff Association of Ghana (FUSSAG) declared an indefinite nationwide strike, demanding improved conditions of service and pension benefits.

Their decision was prompted by the government’s failure to address issues related to the welfare of university senior staff, especially concerning pensions and conditions of service as stipulated in the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651).

But Mr. Asamoah urged them to reconsider their decision.

“I implore them to rescind their decision and go back as we actively engaged in resolving the issues affecting their welfare. Let’s work together to find a solution that benefits all parties involved.” he urged.

