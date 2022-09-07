The National Labour Commission (NLC) says the status of salaries and allowances in Ghana is bad.



Speaking on Adom TV’s Badwam, the Executive Secretary, Ofosu Asamoah, stated that the situation is evident in both the private and public sectors.



“People receive as low as GHS 300 even in private institutions. So generally salaries in Ghana are very bad. Go around and ask filling station or bar attendants, gas station workers and any other job you can think of and you will be shocked at the findings,” he said.



Against this backdrop, Mr Asamoah has urged discussions on allowances and salaries must not be limited to only the public sector as there are several others in the private sector who are equally suffering.



“When the issues of salaries and allowances come up, we make it look like it is only the government sector but it is not so.



“Government recently paid 15% Cost of Living Allowance to public sector workers, are they not the only ones going to benefit? What then happens to those in the private sector?” he quizzed.



