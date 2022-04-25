Ghanaian rapper and songwriter, Emmanuel Kwesi Danso Arthur Junior, popularly known in the entertainment industry as Kwesi Arthur, has said he is willing to switch to being a pastor when called by God to propagate the gospel.

According to him, he will not hesitate to go preach the gospel at church despite being satisfied with his current career.

“I am content with preaching through my music at this point but if at a point I feel like God is calling me to go to the church and preach, yeah I will go,” he said.

Speaking on the DaybreakHitz show on Hitz FM, he disclosed that he has been brought up in the church hence preaching in the church won’t be a new thing.

“I grew up in the church, I have always been in the church. I have two uncles who are pastors and a cousin who is also a pastor,” he said.

“At my uncle’s church, I used to go there and we arrange the chairs, sometimes we play the keyboard and sing in the church so I am always open to going to the church to perform,” he added.

According to the singer, he sees himself as a preacher and depicts that in his songs.

“I am a preacher, through the songs I dey [sic] preach,” Kwesi Arthur noted.

“Well, if I am called [to preach] why not; if my soul will be fulfilled when I do that, I go love to do that [sic],” he added.

The Grind Day hitmaker is the brain behind other hit songs like Baajo, Turn On The Light, Ashawo Season, Jehovah, Walk, and many others.

