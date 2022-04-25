Over 200 former NPP polling station executives in the Achiase Constituency have threatened to disrupt the Constituency elections scheduled for 28th April to 2nd May 2022 if some disqualified nominees are not reinstated.

After days of confusion over the acquisition of Polling station forms, over 300 nominations were filed for the contest in Achiase Constituency.

But after vetting, over 200 of them were disqualified. The basis for the disqualification has been described as flimsy by the aggrieved group.

The aggrieved former party executives claim the disqualification is an attempt to disenfranchise persons loyal to the former MP for the area, Robert Akwasi Amoah

They lamented the hurdles they had to cross to contest the polling station elections.

Speaking to Adom News, the Leader of the group John Banfo Amoah, said they were ready to disrupt the elections on the said day if the party’s hierarchy fails to institute fairness in the process.

Mr Amoah added that all those disqualified aspirants joined the 2020 election campaign even though their preferred candidates lost but they worked to win power for the incumbent member of parliament hence they do not agree with the party executives for disqualifying them.

About 200 of the disgruntled members have threatened to defect to the opposition NDC over the alleged preferential treatment.