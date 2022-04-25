“It was shocking, I was shaking. I could not sleep during the whole period. I had become pale. On the outlook I looked okay but deep down, those around me knew I was not okay. My spirit left my body”.

These are the web of emotions actress Akuapem Poloo went through on the day she was sentenced to 90 days in the Nsawam prison.

The actress was charged with the publication of obscene materials and indecency after she posted a nude photo of herself and her son to mark his 6th birthday.

Moments after the photo was uploaded on her Instagram on the 30th of June 2020 till the point she secured bail on December 15, 2021, Poloo said she was robbed of sleep.

She told Delay during an interview that she knew her obvious fate the day before her sentencing when the judge requested a pregnancy test, and the demeanor of her lawyer thereon.

“When the judge requested for a pregnancy test, at that time I had not said I was pregnant so my lawyer mumbled under his breath. The judge also added that I should be detained after the test”.

“At that point, I wish I knew a doctor who could have forged my pregnancy test to positive for me. I don’t have any police, doctor, or friend in the services; it’s after my case that I have a lawyer.”

Speaking about her time in Nsawam prison, Akuapem Poloo said her spirit left her body and she became very pale as she stared at the huge gated building.

“I was just weak while imagining my life for the 90 days. I had grown very lean like a broom because I could not eat. They marched me to the washroom and made me squat to know if I have inserted any harmful thing there. After, they made me change my dress, took pictures, and put me in quarantine.”

“I could not eat their food, all I took was malt and sometimes a slice of fried yam. I was scared because I didn’t know what anyone had planned for me. I was helpless”.

Surprisingly, she said her cellmates she was scared of were rather very friendly people and they did their best to cheer her up by gisting her of their own experiences.

Born Rosemond Alade Brown, Akuapem Poloo said her experience has taught her that fame, though sweet, can be very dangerous when overdosed on.