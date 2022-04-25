President Akufo-Addo has expressed his deepest condolence to the people of Kenya over the death of former President Mwai Kibaki.

Taking to Twitter on April 25, the President prayed for the eternal repose of Mwai Kibaki. He also announced the renewal of the cordial ties between Ghana and Kenya.

“I extend, on behalf of the people and Government of Ghana, my heartfelt sympathies and condolences to President Uhuru Kenyatta, the people and government of Kenya, over the death of the historic, third President of the Republic of Kenya, His Excellency Mwai Kibaki.

We take the occasion to renew the ties of friendship and bonds of cooperation that exist between the Ghanaian and Kenyan peoples. May his soul rest in perfect peace,” he wrote.

Mwai Kibaki died at the age of 90 years. Since his death, many leaders in Kenya have sent in their tributes.

Incumbent President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, led the tribute saying Mr Kibaki “led the charge to keep the ruling party accountable”.

He added that the late president “earned the abiding respect and affection” of all.

Mr Kenyatta declared a mourning period until Mr Kibaki’s burial, with flags flying half-mast.

He will be given a state funeral with full military honours.

During Mwai Kibaki’s administration, Kenya gained a new constitution after it was overwhelmingly approved in a national referendum in 2010.

He is survived by four children.