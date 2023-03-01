Ghanaian musician Andy Odarky, who rose to fame following his participation in Mentor1, has revealed that he would have been languishing in prison over drug smuggling charges.

The reality show star said he was faced with the juicy yet unlawful offer by a man who showed interest in producing him after his ‘Mentor’ days.

He said the unnamed person approached him due to his craft, but the conversations drifted away from the main purpose.

According to Andy, the sponsor earnestly wanted to facilitate his travel to Germany, but unknown to him, his packages would contain the class A drug.

“I had meetings with this man at Osu and all the time, he gave me money. The conversation was that he wanted me to travel to Germany but in actual sense, he wanted me to smuggle cocaine. I had no idea until his driver told me in confidence that I was to be a drug courier. He told me it was a normal thing for them,” Andy said in an interview on Okay FM.

As tempting as the offer was, he said he consulted some elders who advised him to decline and cut ties with the said sponsor.

He made the first-time revelation when asked of some challenges he has encountered on his road to fame.

