Songstress, Enam has recounts how she was humiliated for wearing an ‘indecent’ outfit to church.

The Afro-spiritual musician who is also a traditionalist said her decision to try Christianity did not go as planned.

In an interview on Adom TV’s Ahosepe Xtra, Enam who had gone to church in a blonde faux locks decorated with cowries and in trousers said she got more than what she bargained for.

She recounted how the pastor invited her to the pulpit and led an exorcism to cast out the demons in her.

“I responded by telling him even if I had a problem, he isn’t the one I should be sharing it with, but the God he serves. At the point, the pastor vexed” she said.

Enam added that, the angry pastor chided her before ordering her out of the auditorium.