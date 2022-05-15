Ghana crashed out of the WAFU Zone B U-20 Cup of Nations after a 2-1 loss to Burkina Faso in Niger on Saturday.

The defending champions who lost their opening game 2-0 to Nigeria needed a win to make it to the next round of the competition but a lackluster showing resulted in their second defeat on the spin.

Two goals were produced in the first half but it was Moussa Ky who gave Burkina Faso the lead in the 33rd minute after getting on the end of a cross to head home.

The Black Satellites equalized through substitute Alex Sarfo as the first half ended 1-1.

Back from recess, Ghana pressed their opponents for the second goal but profligacy in front of the goal did them more harm as Abdul Rachid Zagre scored to make it 2-1 for Burkina Faso.

The Young Stallions advance to the semifinals alongside Nigeria with 4 points apiece after winning one and drawing one each.

The Black Satellites who won the 2020 edition of the Africa Youth Championship in Mauritius will not be able to defend the title – when the Nations Cup which will serve as qualifiers for the World Cup is held in Egypt from February 18 to March 12, 2023.