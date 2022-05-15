Rapper, Eno Barony has begged her colleague rappers in the industry not to be scared to feature her in their songs.

In an interview with Doreen Avio on Daybreak Hitz, the winner for Best Rap Performance at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards said she hardly does a lot of features because fans try to pitch her against colleague rappers and make it seem as if they are scared of her.

She narrated that featuring someone on a song should not be seen as a competition, rather, it should be perceived as a platform to showcase each other’s rap prowess

“Please don’t be scared to feature me. I heard people are afraid to feature me. When we are doing the song, we are not there to kill each other. We are there to collaborate and make good music.”

According to Eno Barony, anytime she does a feature with a female artist, there’s no problem, but when it is with a male rapper, people tend to have different connotations about it.

“Anytime I do a feature with girls, it’s normal, but when I do a feature with a guy, then it becomes something else. When two rappers are on a song it’s like you’re putting your life on the line; you can be killed at any time.”

Eno Barony partly blames the fans for making it difficult for her to get features.

The rapper who is currently promoting her new song featuring Amerado is hoping to land a feature with American award-winning rapper, Kendrick Lamar, who is rumoured to be in Ghana.

She begged the fans to stop scaring rappers from collaborating with her on their songs.

“The fans are making it difficult for me to get the features. Please stop doing that.”

Ruth Eno Adjoa Amankwah Nyame Adom, known professionally by her stage name Eno Barony, is a Ghanaian rapper and songwriter.

Born in Tema, Accra, she released her debut single, “Wats Ma Name” and also “Tonga”, the remix of the track “Tonga” by Joey B ft Sarkodie in 2014, which lifted her into the limelight.