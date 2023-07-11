Founder of the National Cardiothoracic Center, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, says he was sacked from the center for being outspoken and speaking the truth to people in authority.

He explained that speaking the truth to power has been his nature, though it cost him to lose his job at a center he founded.

Speaking in Kumasi at the 40th Anniversary yearlong celebration of the Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International Kumasi Chapter breakfast meeting as the Guest Speaker, the former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation and former Chairman of the defunct Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) said in his personal and professional life, he eschews lies and has always found favour in speaking the truth even if it will cost him opportunities.

“It came at a time when somebody decided to sack me from the cardiothoracic center because I said the truth and that is why I will always say the truth, I stand for it. God created man in his image, God is love, God is hardworking, God is immutable he is eternal, he does not waste time,” he said.

Professor Frimpong-Boateng was the first black man to perform a heart transplant in Germany in 1985.

Later in November 1988, he performed the first heart-lung transplantation in Hannover and returned to Ghana in 1989 to establish the National Cardiothoracic Centre and the Ghana Heart Foundation.

