US-based Ghanaian-Liberian comedian and actor Michael Blackson has revealed his intentions to shoot a movie in Ghana with some local actors to promote the country.

According to him, movie production in Ghana is not the best.

The comedian plans to create an opportunity for actors and fashion designers to highlight their skills.

He shared an experience of seeing some Ghanaian productions some time back and how terrible they looked.

“The production looked terrible and I’m like we need better television, I think that has got better you know; like I’m ok where the entertainers at”, he said.

Speaking to JoyNews, the “Coming 2 America” Star revealed his plans of taking his character in the movie and making a whole movie out of it, adding Ghana needs to be known by the world.

READ ALSO:

“I already talked to a guy here about it, I want to come back and take that character from ‘Coming 2 America’ and make a movie and I want to shoot in Ghana. Let’s put Ghana on the map, let’s get our actors some jobs, let’s get them known to the world,” he stressed.

Michael Blackson also hinted at building a multi-purpose facility where different talents can go to learn skills for their chosen careers.

“Ghanaians are so talented, you know we have to get out of us, you know people don’t know where to go. The actors don’t know where to get acting class, models don’t know where to find where they can become models, and it’s so crazy.

“I was speaking with my assistant and talked about some kind of something to accommodate actors and fashion designers and that’s my ultimate goal,” he said.

Blackson says the world knows him now and he feels he could open doors for others to see what Ghana has in stock.