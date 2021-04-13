Kanye West has agreed to joint custody of his and Kim Kardashian’s four young children.

His response mirrors Kardashian’s divorce filing from 19 February, which began the process of ending their almost seven years marriage.

In both of their filings, the US rapper and the TV reality star agreed that their marriage should end over irreconcilable differences.

They have also agreed that they do not need spousal support.

West and Kardashian have two daughters – North and Chicago, age seven and three respectively- and two sons – Saint, five, and Psalm, who turns two next month.

According to Kardashian’s filing, they kept their property separate throughout their marriage because of the terms of a pre-nuptial agreement.

The couple are among the most recognisable stars in the world and are both hugely successful in their own right. Their marriage was one of the most closely followed in recent decades.

Kardashian, 40, first found fame in 2007 as the star of reality TV show about her family, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The show has remained popular since then and is due to air its final series on the E! cable network next year.

Last week, her multiple business ventures – including make-up, shapewear and mobile apps – saw her gain billionaire status.

West, 43, is one of the biggest names in rap music, known for global hits like Stronger, Jesus Walks and Gold Digger. He has also found success as a fashion designer.

Last year, West unsuccessfully ran for US president. During his campaign, series of erratic public appearances and online postings by the rapper sparked concern and led Kardashian to speak out.

She said her husband had bipolar disorder, was a “brilliant but complicated person” and called for greater empathy surrounding his mental health from the public and the media.