Musician Joyce Blessing has questioned the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Board on her omission in the ‘Gospel Artiste of the Year’ category.

In an interview with KMJ on Daybreak Hitz, the gospel singer mentioned that she deserved to be nominated in that category.

According to the ‘Oluwa is Involved’ singer, her nomination in the ‘Best Gospel Song of the Year’ is enough to automatically land her in that category.

“I should have been nominated in the gospel artiste of the year category too. If I was nominated for best gospel song, what shows I couldn’t make it to best gospel artiste category?” she quizzed.

Joyce Blessing, who is currently promoting her latest single titled ‘Trending’, mentioned that she is waiting for the right time to say her mind on the VGMA award scheme.

“I am waiting for the right time to speak on the VGMA. I’ve been through a lot for some time now and I am rebuilding my career. I need to stay focused. This is not the time to fight over awards,” she said.

There were rumors surrounding an alleged divorce between the singer and her husband and ex-manager, Dave Joy.

This caused her music career to take a seeming nosedive.

Nevertheless, ‘the Unbreakable’ Joyce Blessing still believes she is on the right path to reviving her career.

She told KMJ that she does not need anyone to tell her she is a good artiste.

KMJ averred that for the past eight years, she has tried her best to be consistent with her music, stage craft, content, videos and brand.

