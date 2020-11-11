Former president and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has said he has nothing against the Special Prosecutor, Martin Alamisi Amidu as some people claim.

“I have no personal problem with Martin Amidu,” Former President Mahama told Kwadwo Marfo in an interview on Kumasi based Abusua FM.

Mr Mahama and the Special Prosecutor in the past few weeks have had heated arguments which resulted in the leader of the NDC describing Mr Amidu as a “coward”.

Mr Amidu, in his report to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his risk assessment on the infamous Agyapa Royalties Deal, said he has established that the personality of the elected government official 1 in the famous Airbus scandal is former President Mahama.

According to him “the only reason the former President [Mahama] has not been invited for interrogation (in spite of all threats from some of his followers and lawyers) is the fact that he got himself an insurance as the presidential candidate of the other largest political party in Ghana.”

However, Mr Mahama, responding to the Special Prosecutor, expressed his disapproval saying, “in the Agyapa report, you know that it is going to be damning of this government and so you go and put one paragraph there about Airbus. Nobody asked you about Airbus. If you were man enough, present Agyapa and do a report on Airbus separately and then I will come and answer you on Airbus.

“But because he is a coward and they knew Agyapa was going to be discussed today, he put a paragraph on Airbus to equalise the discussion. What stupidity is this?”

Mr Amidu, in a rebuttal to the former president, said he is not worth the vote Ghanaians have been giving him.

But speaking on Abusua FM Wednesday, Mr Mahama categorically stated that he holds no grudges against the former Attorney General.

“Why would I ever have a personal conflict with Martin Amidu? He was a senior member of our party which I don’t know whether he is still in our party. Also, he was part of those who started the revolution. He worked as Attorney General for a long time. He is from the North and I’m also from the North, hence I have no personal problem with him,” Mr Mahama said.