The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is targeting 200 parliamentary seats during the December 2020 polls.

The feat, according to him, is crucial to help President Nana Akufo-Addo retain the seat and continue with his good works.

General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu, disclosed this in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.

He indicated that based on analysis done by the party, they will win the December elections with not less than 1.5 million vote margin.

“For presidential, the gap will be 1.5 million votes between President Akufo-Addo and John Mahama,” he stated.

In swing regions like the Greater Accra and Central regions, Mr Boadu said the NPP is leading in all the polls.

Given the massive socio-economic improvement in the lives of Ghanaians in just four years of the NPP government, he was certain their second term was guaranteed.

Mr Boadu added that most of their Members of Parliament have performed exceptionally well which gives more hope of massive victory in the polls.

Play attached audio for more: