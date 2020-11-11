It will be one of the Seven Wonders of the World if John Mahama does not win this election, National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo has said.

According to him, they have tested their strength and popularity on the ground and the result is positive.

“The aroma of victory for NDC is everywhere; I can smell victory so there is no doubt; John Mahama will be the President of this country,” he stated in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.

With less than a month to the December 7 general election, political parties have intensified their campaign activities across the country.

The two leading contenders, NDC and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) are canvassing for votes by comparing track records.

Supporters of both political parties are claiming victory even before the ballots are cast. Political pundits have also made predictions which mostly favour the NPP.

But the NDC National Chairman said victory is at the grassroots not in opinion polls.

He explained that having toured every nook and cranny in Ghana, the NDC is “cruising to victory in 2020.”

The NDC National Chairman maintained that, in spite of this feat chalked, they won’t be complacent but will consolidate their gains.

Mr Ofosu-Ampofo urged NDC members to work hard to consolidate their gains for a resounding victory.